Culvert Replacements Next Week

The Muskingum County Engineer’s office announced that motorists can expect to take alternate routes starting next week.
Beginning Monday the Engineer’s Office will replace culverts from 8:30am-3pm daily. The closures are weather dependent.
The following is a list of roadways that are affected by the repairs.
- Monday, April 17 – Arch Hill Road closed between Murphy Hill Rd and Carr Rd
- Tuesday, April 18 – Arch Hill Road closed between Carr Rd and Pidcock Rd
- Wednesday, April 19 – Arch Hill Road closed between Pidcock Rd to Norfield Rd
- Thursday, April 20 – Arch Hill Road closed between East Pike and Harvest Hills Rd
- Friday, April 21 – Maple Dr, northern intersection at Potts Lane closed.