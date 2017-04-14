Nichole Hannahs

Culvert Replacements Next Week

by Nichole Hannahs on April 14, 2017 at 10:12 am

The Muskingum County Engineer’s office announced that motorists can expect to take alternate routes starting next week.

Beginning Monday the Engineer’s Office will replace culverts from 8:30am-3pm daily. The closures are weather dependent.

The following is a list of roadways that are affected by the repairs.

  • Monday, April 17 – Arch Hill Road closed between Murphy Hill Rd and Carr Rd
  • Tuesday, April 18 – Arch Hill Road closed between Carr Rd and Pidcock Rd
  • Wednesday, April 19 – Arch Hill Road closed between Pidcock Rd to Norfield Rd
  • Thursday, April 20 – Arch Hill Road closed between East Pike and Harvest Hills Rd
  • Friday, April 21 – Maple Dr, northern intersection at Potts Lane closed.

 

Post Views: 32