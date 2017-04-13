Dad of boy hit by car and other man charged in driver death

CINCINNATI (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old boy who was struck by a car, and another man, have been indicted in Ohio on murder charges in the driver’s slaying.

Hamilton County’s prosecutor says 24-old Jamall Killings and 25-year-old Deonte Baber were indicted Thursday in Jamie Urton’s slaying last month in Cincinnati. Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) says Killings’ son was accidentally struck when he ran into the street and unreleased surveillance video shows Killings beating Urton and Baber shooting Urton.

The attorney for the jailed Killings has said Killings denies involvement in the shooting. Authorities are searching for Baber.

The boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Deters alleges the white driver’s shooting had a racial element. Both suspects are black.

Deters says Baber told Urton’s passenger he could leave because he was black.