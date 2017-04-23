Deputies find body of man accused of killing estranged wife

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Stark County say they have found the body of a man accused of killing his estranged wife in northeast Ohio.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier says 39-year-old Dustin Ray White was found by deputies at 9:33 a.m. EDT Sunday. They were responding after hunters spotted a vehicle in a remote, secluded area Sunday morning. Authorities believe White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was wanted on an aggravated murder charge for the April 21 shooting death of 32-year-old Amber White, found inside a residence in Osnaburg Township east of Canton.