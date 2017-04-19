Development continues on business parks in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority is continuing development on business parks in the Zanesville area.

ZMC Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said the goal is to expand and grow the area’s business parks.

“A lot of what we’re trying to look to do is how we can expand and how we can put ourselves in the best opportunity to bring new business and industry to the community. And where our business parks exist, specifically looking at Eastpointe and the Airport business parks,” said Abbott.

He said the key developmental strategy is to create ready to move-in sites that separate Muskingum County from the other counties in the state to draw new businesses in.

“I think our foundation is very solid as far as what businesses that we do have here, and businesses are growing here, they’re staying here, so that’s a sign of things to come,” said Abbott. “That’s a sign of Muskingum County being a great place for a new business and industry to locate. They can look at some of the investments that’s currently made by the footprint of businesses that we currently have here in the community.”

He said they use data collected across the state of what exactly site selectors are looking for to better ensure the development of a marketable product.