Diamondbacks score 9 runs in 8th, rout Dodgers 13-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt, Yasmany Tomas and Chris Iannetta each drove in two runs in a nine-run eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks turned a close game into a 13-5 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Chris Taylor’s pinch-hit home run had put the Dodgers up 5-4 in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks had six hits and five walks in the eighth. It was the sixth time Arizona has scored nine runs in an inning. The club record is 13.

Luis Avilan walked in the tying run in the eighth and Sergio Romo was called for a balk to bring home the go-ahead score.

Ross Stripling (0-1) pitched one inning plus two batters in the loss.

Taylor’s homer was the first run allowed this season by Archie Bradley (1-0), who went two innings to get the victory.