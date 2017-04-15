Disabled Hunters Take Part in Turkey Hunt

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Y-Bridge Longbeards held their 11th Annual Gary Finnicum Memorial Wheelin Sportmen Handicap Hunt this morning.

The event was held at Blue Rock State Park where disabled hunters from all over the state of Ohio gathered at 4AM to participate in the turkey hunt that last lasted until about noon.

“We have 20 disabled hunters, and probably at least 40 guides and then we have several other volunteers here. All kinds of disabled folks here. People with wheelchairs, some with other disabilities– maybe deaf, some visually impaired,”said Pat Burkhart, President of the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation

Hunters ranging in age from 14-80 participated as this event may be the only opportunity that some of these men have to go out and hunt.

“Turkey season comes in, I believe, the youth next weekend, then next Monday will be season. They’ve always let us hold this event out of season with special permits for the disabled. We as a committee and all of our guides that have helped here really enjoy coming out here and helping these guys; it’s maybe some of them, their only chance to hunt,” added Burkhart.

Lunch and an awards ceremony was held after the hunt, where they set an event record by catching a total of six turkeys.