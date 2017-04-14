Dredging resumes on Cuyahoga River channel near Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has resumed dredging in the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) River, removing sediment to keep paths navigable for ships.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2p319vO ) reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers resumed dredging after sediment built up in the channel’s lower section near Lake Erie. A spokesman says it later expects to dredge the upper part, near steel mill docks.

But he says the 5-mile (8-kilometer) middle stretch will be dredged only where necessary, not in full. That’s a change from previous years.

A pending lawsuit seeks a court order to require the Corps to dredge the river and avoiding dumping sediment in Lake Erie. The Corps says it’s not legally required to dredge, and that the sediment is clean enough to dispose in the lake.

