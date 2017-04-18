Dresden continues to remember fallen soldier with annual run

DRESDEN, Ohio- The village of Dresden in continuing to remember fallen soldier Brad Harper with an annual run.

The Harper Classic Sgt. Brad Harper Memorial Run will take place this Saturday, April 22nd in Dresden. There will be an 8K run and 5K run/walk.

Steve Harper, father of Brad Harper, said he’s thankful for the support the community shows year after year.

“We hold it about every year just as a way to remember him and have a community event. I know Brad would always want to do something for people and I think doing this event is really something he would rather do,” said Steve. “We hold this not just to remember our son but everyone who has died in the line of duty.”

The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion at 1384 Main St. in Dresden. The run can be done in person, though there is also a ‘virtual run’ that allows those who aren’t able to be present to still partake in the event.

It is $25 to register for all of the races, and the proceeds benefit the Semper Fi Fund, an organization that assists severely injured and ill service members and their families.

Nick Beach is the Owner of Muskingum Multisports, a fellow Marine but most importantly, he was a personal friend to Brad Harper.

“Being able to help other Marines with the Semper Fi Fund is something that I’m proud to be a part of,” said Beach.

But he said the event, does more than just raise money.

“This event, it’s not about charity it’s about opportunity, us as friends and families, as a community, to remember Brad. An opportunity to give to those who have sacrificed, and an opportunity to give those that have sacrificed an opportunity to have normal and productive lives,” said Beach. “That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

To register for the race or donate to the fund visit www.muskingummultisports.com.