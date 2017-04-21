“Drive 4 Ur Community” Tomorrow at Dutro Ford

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Dutro Ford will be holding their annual “Drive 4 Ur Community” event tomorrow.

Adults 18-and-over with a valid driver’s license can test drive a vehicle between 9AM and 5PM. In return, Ford Motor Company will make a donation to the United Way.

“It is our annual ‘Drive 4 Ur Community” event, it’s sponsored by the Ford Motor Company. What it actually does is it allows us to have customers test-drive vehicles. Ford then in return will donate $20.00 towards United Way for all their funding; that is the Perry-Morgan-Muskingum United Way, so it is a local community project, local community money, money stays here locally which is really a nice thing,” said Dave Wallace, Sales Manager, at Dutro Ford-Lincoln-Nissan.

The United Way says that all of the donation money will be re-invested into local programs that support health, education, and income in the community

”Well we see a lot of need in health, education, and income so we invest in the programs. Every monetary donation counts towards helping the community, every person who comes down to test drive. It is so easy, you have 10-15 minutes of your time invested in it, $20.00 goes right back locally– 100% benefit to the community,” explained Katie McNeil of the United Way of Muskingum-Perry-Morgan counties.

The event will be held at the Dutro Ford service facility located at 132 S. 5th St. in downtown Zanesville.