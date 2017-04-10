Drivers see increase in gas prices around Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio drivers are seeing an increase in gas prices from a month ago.

Ohio’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.38 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s 21 cents higher than last month and well above the $2.03 average from a year ago.

The national average was $2.39 on Monday, about nine cents higher compared with this time last month, and the highest price reported for the national average so far this year. The national average price at this time last year was $2.04.

AAA says pump prices have been moving higher, led by the switch over to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.

