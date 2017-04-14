Dudas Pleads Guilty to Murder of Homeless Man

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – the man charged in the murder of 62-year-old Leo Hayes pleaded guilty.

In 41-year-old Dale Dudas plead not guilty to one charge of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and gross abuse of a corpse. Dudas withdrew his original plea and plead guilty to count one of aggravated murder.

Dudas has two possible sentences he faces. The first is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 to 30 years. The second option was life in prison without parole. Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle strongly recommended that Dudas be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 20 to 30 years. The state agrees to dismiss count two of aggravated robbery, and count three being gross abuse of a corpse.

Dudas was arrested and charged after Hayes’s body was found on fire on , 2016 at the porch of Central Presbyterian Church on 6th street. Hayes died from blunt force trauma.

“Dudas did confess that he met with mister Hayes, he drank some beer with mister Hayes, left and then came back with the intent of robbing his victim mister Hayes,” Litle said. “At this time he struck mister Hayes with a brick, striking and kicking him numerous times and that did cause [Hayes’] demise. Dudas from that point and forward did deny setting mister Hayes on fire or having anything to do with the fire.”

Litle said a final autopsy issued by the Licking County Coroners Office indicated that Hayes died before the fire was set.

“It may indicate that since both men were smoking, mister Hayes was in his sleeping bag,” Litle said. “His cigarette could have been the source of that fire.

Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle stated there will be a pre-sentence investigation done before Dudas meets for sentencing at the Common Pleas Court.