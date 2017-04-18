Early offense powers Bishops past West Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Rosecrans Bishops picked up their second win of the season with a 13-10 win over West Muskingum Tuesday afternoon.
Rosecrans scored three runs in the opening frame to propel them to victory. The Bishops are now 2-5 on the season, while the Tornadoes are now 8-8.
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
ROSECRANS 13
WEST MUSKINGUM 10
MAYSVILLE 0
JOHN GLENN 2
CROOKSVILLE 5
NEW LEXINGTON 4
MORGAN 8
PHILO 5
CHILLICOTHE 7
SHERIDAN 4
COSHOCTON 6
TCC 2
SOFTBALL
NEW LEXINGTON 7
CROOKSVILLE 6
MAYSVILLE 4
JOHN GLENN 5
PHILO 3
MORGAN 0
TRI-VALLEY 5
BUCKEYE TRAIL 0