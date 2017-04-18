Matt Ryan

Early offense powers Bishops past West Muskingum

by Matt Ryan on April 18, 2017 at 9:08 pm

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Rosecrans Bishops picked up their second win of the season with a 13-10 win over West Muskingum Tuesday afternoon.

Rosecrans scored three runs in the opening frame to propel them to victory.  The Bishops are now 2-5 on the season, while the Tornadoes are now 8-8.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL
ROSECRANS 13
WEST MUSKINGUM 10

MAYSVILLE 0
JOHN GLENN 2

CROOKSVILLE 5
NEW LEXINGTON 4

MORGAN 8
PHILO 5

CHILLICOTHE 7
SHERIDAN 4

COSHOCTON 6
TCC 2

SOFTBALL
NEW LEXINGTON 7
CROOKSVILLE 6

MAYSVILLE 4
JOHN GLENN 5

PHILO 3
MORGAN 0

TRI-VALLEY 5
BUCKEYE TRAIL 0

 

Post Views: 12