Early offense powers Bishops past West Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Rosecrans Bishops picked up their second win of the season with a 13-10 win over West Muskingum Tuesday afternoon.

Rosecrans scored three runs in the opening frame to propel them to victory. The Bishops are now 2-5 on the season, while the Tornadoes are now 8-8.

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

ROSECRANS 13

WEST MUSKINGUM 10

MAYSVILLE 0

JOHN GLENN 2

CROOKSVILLE 5

NEW LEXINGTON 4

MORGAN 8

PHILO 5

CHILLICOTHE 7

SHERIDAN 4

COSHOCTON 6

TCC 2

SOFTBALL

NEW LEXINGTON 7

CROOKSVILLE 6

MAYSVILLE 4

JOHN GLENN 5

PHILO 3

MORGAN 0

TRI-VALLEY 5

BUCKEYE TRAIL 0