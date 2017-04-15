Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Trenton (Yankees)
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Akron (Indians)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona 2, Akron 1
Portland 4, Trenton 2
Erie 5, Binghamton 1
Harrisburg 7, Bowie 4
Reading 7, Richmond 6
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5
|Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Monday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.