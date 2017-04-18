Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 18, 2017 at 1:31 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)64.600
Portland (Red Sox)64.600
Binghamton (Mets)55.5001
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)55.5001
Reading (Phillies)46.4002
Hartford (Rockies)38.273
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Tigers)73.700
Bowie (Orioles)74.636½
Altoona (Pirates)74.636½
Harrisburg (Nationals)65.545
Richmond (Giants)47.364
Akron (Indians)38.273

___

Monday’s Games

Erie 7, Altoona 1

Akron 6, Reading 3, 10 innings

Binghamton 8, Portland 3

Bowie 3, Richmond 2

Trenton 1, New Hampshire 0

Harrisburg 16, Hartford 14, 13 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

