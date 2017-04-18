Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Portland (Red Sox)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Reading (Phillies)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|3
|8
|.273
|3½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Richmond (Giants)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
___
|Monday’s Games
Erie 7, Altoona 1
Akron 6, Reading 3, 10 innings
Binghamton 8, Portland 3
Bowie 3, Richmond 2
Trenton 1, New Hampshire 0
Harrisburg 16, Hartford 14, 13 innings
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.