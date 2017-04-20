Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Binghamton (Mets)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Reading (Phillies)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton 5, New Hampshire 4
Portland at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 12, Bowie 2
Hartford 1, Harrisburg 0
|Friday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.