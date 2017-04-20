Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 20, 2017 at 10:01 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Red Sox)74.636
Trenton (Yankees)85.615
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)67.4622
Binghamton (Mets)56.4552
Reading (Phillies)57.417
Hartford (Rockies)49.3084
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)94.692
Erie (Tigers)75.583
Bowie (Orioles)86.571
Harrisburg (Nationals)76.5382
Richmond (Giants)68.429
Akron (Indians)49.3085

___

Thursday’s Games

Trenton 5, New Hampshire 4

Portland at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 12, Bowie 2

Hartford 1, Harrisburg 0

Friday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

