Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 22, 2017 at 1:01 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Red Sox)74.636
Trenton (Yankees)85.615
Binghamton (Mets)66.500
Reading (Phillies)67.4622
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)68.429
Hartford (Rockies)59.357
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)95.643
Bowie (Orioles)96.600½
Erie (Tigers)76.538
Harrisburg (Nationals)77.5002
Richmond (Giants)69.400
Akron (Indians)59.3574

___

Friday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, ppd.

Akron 3, Altoona 2

Binghamton 8, Erie 3

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 4, 11 innings

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 2

Reading 6, Richmond 2

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

