Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Reading (Phillies)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Erie (Tigers)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|5
|9
|.357
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, ppd.
Akron 3, Altoona 2
Binghamton 8, Erie 3
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 4, 11 innings
Bowie 8, Harrisburg 2
Reading 6, Richmond 2
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.