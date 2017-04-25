Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 25, 2017 at 1:01 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Red Sox)96.600
Trenton (Yankees)107.588
Reading (Phillies)87.5331
Binghamton (Mets)78.4672
Hartford (Rockies)710.4123
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)710.4123
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)107.588
Harrisburg (Nationals)98.5291
Bowie (Orioles)98.5291
Erie (Tigers)88.500
Akron (Indians)89.4712
Richmond (Giants)610.375

___

Monday’s Games

Hartford 5, Portland 0

Trenton 2, New Hampshire 1

Reading 9, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 3, Erie 1, 12 innings

Akron 5, Binghamton 2

Bowie at Richmond, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.

Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

