Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Bowie (Orioles)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
___
|Monday’s Games
Hartford 5, Portland 0
Trenton 2, New Hampshire 1
Reading 9, Harrisburg 1
Altoona 3, Erie 1, 12 innings
Akron 5, Binghamton 2
Bowie at Richmond, ppd.
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, 10:35 a.m.
Altoona at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.