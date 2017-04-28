Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 28, 2017 at 11:01 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)128.600
Reading (Phillies)107.588½
Portland (Red Sox)97.5631
Binghamton (Mets)99.5002
Hartford (Rockies)810.4443
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)812.4004
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)119.550
Erie (Tigers)109.526½
Harrisburg (Nationals)109.526½
Bowie (Orioles)1010.5001
Akron (Indians)911.4502
Richmond (Giants)712.368

___

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5

Erie 4, Trenton 2

Akron 6, Bowie 1

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 5

Reading 10, Portland 7

Hartford 2, Richmond 1

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

