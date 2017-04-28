Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|8
|12
|.400
|4
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|9
|11
|.450
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
___
|Friday’s Games
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 5
Erie 4, Trenton 2
Akron 6, Bowie 1
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 5
Reading 10, Portland 7
Hartford 2, Richmond 1
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:05 p.m.