Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Portland (Red Sox)
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Reading (Phillies)
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 13, Richmond 2
Altoona 3, Erie 2, 10 innings
Trenton 3, New Hampshire 0
Hartford at Portland, ppd.
Reading 4, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 4, Akron 1
Trenton 4, New Hampshire 3
|Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.