Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)127.632
Portland (Red Sox)96.6001
Reading (Phillies)97.563
Binghamton (Mets)98.5292
Hartford (Rockies)710.4124
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)712.3685
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)118.579
Bowie (Orioles)109.5261
Erie (Tigers)99.500
Harrisburg (Nationals)99.500
Akron (Indians)811.4213
Richmond (Giants)711.389

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 13, Richmond 2

Altoona 3, Erie 2, 10 innings

Trenton 3, New Hampshire 0

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Reading 4, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 4, Akron 1

Trenton 4, New Hampshire 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

