Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Binghamton (Mets)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|8
|13
|.381
|5
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 3
Altoona 12, Harrisburg 4
Reading 6, Portland 5
Richmond 5, Hartford 4
Bowie 8, Akron 5
Trenton 7, Erie 4
|Sunday’s Games
Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.