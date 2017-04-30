Eastern League

April 30, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)138.619
Reading (Phillies)117.611½
Portland (Red Sox)98.5292
Binghamton (Mets)109.5262
Hartford (Rockies)811.4214
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)813.3815
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pirates)129.571
Bowie (Orioles)1110.5241
Harrisburg (Nationals)1010.500
Erie (Tigers)1010.500
Akron (Indians)912.4293
Richmond (Giants)812.400

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 12, Harrisburg 4

Reading 6, Portland 5

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Bowie 8, Akron 5

Trenton 7, Erie 4

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

