Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Reading (Phillies)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Richmond (Giants)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire 5, Reading 3
Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 11 innings
Harrisburg 6, Hartford 0
Bowie 8, Erie 6
Altoona 4, Richmond 0
Trenton 9, Akron 3
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.