Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 12, 2017 at 10:01 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Red Sox)51.833
Trenton (Yankees)33.5002
Binghamton (Mets)33.5002
Hartford (Rockies)34.429
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)24.3333
Reading (Phillies)24.3333
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Tigers)42.667
Harrisburg (Nationals)43.571½
Bowie (Orioles)43.571½
Altoona (Pirates)43.571½
Richmond (Giants)34.429
Akron (Indians)25.286

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 5, Reading 3

Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 11 innings

Harrisburg 6, Hartford 0

Bowie 8, Erie 6

Altoona 4, Richmond 0

Trenton 9, Akron 3

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

