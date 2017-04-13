Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Red Sox)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Reading (Phillies)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Richmond (Giants)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Akron (Indians)
|2
|6
|.250
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona 3, Akron 2
Binghamton 7, Erie 5
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4
Trenton 6, Portland 4
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 2
Reading 6, Richmond 3
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.