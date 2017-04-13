Eastern League

by Associated Press on April 13, 2017 at 11:01 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Red Sox)52.714
Trenton (Yankees)43.5711
Binghamton (Mets)43.5711
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)34.4292
Reading (Phillies)34.4292
Hartford (Rockies)35.375
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Orioles)53.625
Altoona (Pirates)53.625
Erie (Tigers)43.571½
Harrisburg (Nationals)44.5001
Richmond (Giants)35.3752
Akron (Indians)26.2503

___

Thursday’s Games

Altoona 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 7, Erie 5

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Trenton 6, Portland 4

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 2

Reading 6, Richmond 3

Friday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

