Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Portland (Red Sox)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Reading (Phillies)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Akron (Indians)
|2
|7
|.222
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Altoona 5, Akron 4
Trenton 4, Portland 1
Erie 5, Binghamton 2
Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 11, Hartford 7
Richmond 5, Reading 3
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled