Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)53.625
Portland (Red Sox)53.625
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)44.5001
Binghamton (Mets)44.5001
Reading (Phillies)35.3752
Hartford (Rockies)36.333
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Orioles)63.667
Altoona (Pirates)63.667
Erie (Tigers)53.625½
Harrisburg (Nationals)45.4442
Richmond (Giants)45.4442
Akron (Indians)27.2224

___

Friday’s Games

Altoona 5, Akron 4

Trenton 4, Portland 1

Erie 5, Binghamton 2

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 7

Richmond 5, Reading 3

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

