ECHL Playoff Glance

All Times EDT DIVISIONAL SEMIFINALS EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division Manchester 4, Adirondack 2

Friday, April 14: Manchester 3, Adirondack 1

Saturday, April 15: Manchester 4, Adirondack 2

Tuesday, April 18: Adirondack 3, Manchester 1

Thursday, April 20: Manchester 2, Adirondack 1

Saturday, April 22: Adirondack 2, Manchester 1

Tuesday, April 25: Manchester 6, Adirondack 5, OT

Brampton 4, Reading 2

Thursday, April 13: Reading 2, Brampton 1

Saturday, April 15: Brampton 2, Reading 1, OT

Tuesday, April 18: Brampton 2, Reading 1

Thursday, April 20: Reading 3, Brampton 2

Saturday, April 22: Brampton 2,Reading 1, 2OT

Monday, April 24: Brampton 3, Reading 1

South Division Florida 4, Orlando 3

Wednesday, April 12: Orlando 4, Florida 2

Friday, April 14: Orlando 3, Florida 2

Thursday, April 20: Florida 5, Orlando 4, OT

Saturday, April 22: Orlando 3, Florida 0

Sunday, April 23: Florida 5, Orlando 1

Tuesday, April 25: Florida 6, Orlando 4

Wednesday, April 26: Florida 7, Orlando 4

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Thursday, April 13: Greenville 6, South Carolina 3

Friday, April 14: Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Monday, April 17: South Carolina 6, Greenville 0

Tuesday, April 18: South Carolina 6, Greenville 1

Friday, April 21: South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Monday, April 24: South Carolina 4, Greenville 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Friday, April 14: Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Saturday, April 15: Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Tuesday, April 18: Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 4

Wednesday, April 19: Kalamazoo 8, Toledo 5

Friday, April 21: Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Sunday, April 23: Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3

Tuesday, April 25: Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 1

Fort Wayne 4, Quad City 1

Friday, April 14: Fort Wayne 4, Quad City 3

Saturday, April 15: Fort Wayne 3, Quad City 1

Wednesday, April 19: Fort Wayne 4, Quad City 3, OT

Friday, April 21: Quad City 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Saturday, April 22: Fort Wayne 3, Quad City 2

Mountain Division Allen 4, Utah 1

Wednesday, April 12: Allen 4, Utah 3

Friday, April 14: Utah 4, Allen 1

Wednesday, April 19: Allen 4, Utah 2

Friday, April 21: Allen 5, Utah 1

Saturday, April 22: Allen 4, Utah 0

Colorado 4, Idaho 1

Friday, April 14: Idaho 4, Colorado 2

Saturday, April 15: Colorado 2, Idaho 1, OT

Wednesday, April 19: Colorado 4, Idaho 2

Friday, April 21: Colorado 6, Idaho 5, OT

Saturday, April 22: Colorado 6, Idaho 3

DIVISION FINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division Brampton 1, Manchester 1

Thursday, April 27: Brampton 3, Manchester 2, OT

Saturday, April 29: Manchester 3, Brampton 1

Monday, May 1: Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2: Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Manchester at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Manchester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

South Division South Carolina 1, Florida 1

Friday, April 28: South Carolina 3, Florida 2, 2OT

Saturday, April 29: Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Monday, May 1: Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 4: Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: South Carolina at Florida, 7:05 p.m.

x-Monday, May 8: South Carolina at Florida, 7:05 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 0

Friday, April 28: Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Saturday, April 29: Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3, OT

Wednesday, May 3: Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Toledo at Fort Wayne at 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 6: Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Monday, May 8: Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 10: at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Mountain Division Colorado 2, Allen 0

Friday, April 28: Colorado 4, Allen 1

Saturday, April 29: Colorado 5, Allen 2

Wednesday, May 3: Allen at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 4: Allen at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Allen at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 9: Colorado at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 10: Colorado at Allen, 8:05 p.m.