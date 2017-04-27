Ex-NFL star’s estate currently worthless, home to be sold

BOSTON (AP) — Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero.

The former New England Patriots tight end took his own life last week in prison.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2pq10St ) reported that Hernandez’s fiancée and her lawyer said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in probate court that Hernandez’s estate is currently worth “$0.00” with “no monies available and no identifiable personal assets.”

But there is an offer to buy Hernandez’s house — worth nearly $1.3 million. The mother of a man Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence when he hanged himself April 19, five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.