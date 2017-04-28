Ex-officer pleads not guilty to assaulting 2 with sex toy

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Bolton Jr., of Middlefield, also faces misdemeanor civil rights charges. The former East Cleveland officer was arraigned Thursday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County court.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2qeFUHn ) reports Bolton is free on bond.

A message seeking comment was left Friday for his attorney. Bolton’s listed phone number was disconnected.

County prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub against their genitals over their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

East Cleveland fired Bolton in March.

