Ex-Saints star’s killer faces sentencing, but delay possible

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Defense lawyers for the man who killed former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith have filed a motion for a new trial based on “new evidence.”

Court records show the motion was filed Tuesday afternoon. The records don’t spell out what the evidence is. The motion is expected to be argued Wednesday, the same day Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced. It was unclear whether the motion might lead to a sentencing delay.

The New Orleans district attorney has said Hayes deserves to be imprisoned for 60 years. That would include the maximum 40 years for Hayes’ manslaughter conviction, followed by another 20 for attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith’s wife.

The shooting came after an April 2016 traffic crash. Hayes was convicted in December.