Ex-US Rep. Dennis Kucinich stages anti-charter school tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich is making a series of appearances across Ohio to describe what he says are the failings of the state’s charter school system.

The 70-year-old Cleveland Democrat, who served 16 years in Congress, plans the town hall-style forums in Centerville, Columbus, Parma and Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) Monday through Thursday. He’ll kick off the week with a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse.

Charter schools long have been a political talking point for Democrats in the state, who point to cases of poor academic performance alongside the money diverted to such programs from traditional public schools.

The state’s Republican-led state Legislature passed legislation last session aimed at improving accountability and cracking down on charter schools that are persistently failing.

Kucinich will hold question-and-answer sessions at each stop.