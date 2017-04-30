Exhibit depicts lives of Ohio’s Bhutanese-Nepali refugees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A photo exhibit will depict the experience of one of Ohio’s newest and largest refugee groups.

The exhibit opening May 5 at the Ohio History Center in Columbus explores the lives of the Bhutanese-Nepali (BOO’-tuh-neez neh-PAH’-lee) community.

The exhibit chronicles the refugees’ experience from life at home in Bhutan in southeast Asia to living in refugee camps in Nepal to resettlement in Columbus.

The Bhutanese Nepali Community of Columbus estimates about 20,000 refugees live in Columbus. Akron, Cincinnati and Cleveland also have large Bhutanese-Nepali communities.

The exhibit of photographs of 30 community members by photographer Tariq Tarey (TAH’-reek TARE’-ee) includes backgrounds for each individual.