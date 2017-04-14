Faithful in Cincinnati ‘pray the steps’ for Good Friday

CINCINNATI (AP) — People have lined the hillside stairs to a church from bottom to top in the Cincinnati tradition of “praying the steps” on Good Friday.

The faithful started gathering well before sunrise at the Holy Cross-Immaculata Church . The tradition was originally encouraged by a 19th century Roman Catholic archbishop and has been practiced for more than 150 years.

Thousands usually take part every year.

There are some 100 steps, depending on where participants start. Some pray the rosary at each step, some offer their own personal prayers, and others simply stop and reflect on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ or anything else. The parish welcomes non-Catholics and even non-religious people to take part.

They can attend afternoon services, and the day includes another Good Friday tradition: a parish fish fry.