Fire during cremation spreads at Ohio business; no one hurt

CINCINNATI (AP) — The owner of a Cincinnati crematory says flames from a cremation spread outside a furnace when the fire got too hot in what he describes as a “freak accident.”

Firefighters put out the blaze Tuesday night at Hillside Chapel Crematory. No one was hurt.

Owner Don Catchen tells WCPO-TV that fireproofing measures at the business limited the damage and the spread of the flames to one area, and no other bodies were affected.

WLWT-TV reports that a vent pipe was damaged, and the flames spread to roof material and some cardboard boxes, creating an estimated $30,000 in damage.