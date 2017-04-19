Foodworks Alliance grows with government assistance

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Foodworks Alliance kitchen will be increasing their productivity as a result of government assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program works to improve the economy and quality of life in smaller regions of the country, and is responsible for the new additions.

“We had a USDA grant through the Rural Development Office to help make local foods available, and local produce available, [to] help with creating new food based businesses,” said Bill Huston, Interim Director of Foodworks Alliance.

The newest additions are a double piston line filler, a capping unit and label applicator, a process that was previous done by hand.

Huston said with the new equipment they will become much more efficient; providing them the ability to increase clientele.

Something he said will stimulate the local economy.

“In Southeastern Ohio we’re spending 3% of our food dollar on local foods, our goal is just to get that to 7%. If we meet our goal, taking it from 3% to 7% that’s, $27 million staying in our community, just in Muskingum County,” said Huston.

The new equipment will yield around 10 units per minute, a dramatic increase from the 25 units per hour they were previously producing.

Huston said this change will provide local start-up businesses the opportunity to compete with larger chain brands.

“Our goal is to grow them,” said Huston.

For more information on Foodworks Alliance visit their website www.foodworksalliance.com.