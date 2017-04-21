Former defense contractor sentenced in mail fraud case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say a former defense contractor convicted of mail fraud and making false claims while supplying non-conforming parts to the military has been sentenced in Ohio to two years in prison.

The U.S. attorney for Ohio’s southern district says 64-year-old Stephan Boggs was sentenced Friday. The Columbus man also was ordered to pay nearly $280,000 in restitution for supplying the non-conforming parts to the Defense Department for military use.

A message seeking comment was left for Boggs’ attorney.

Boggs was convicted of four counts of mail fraud and 21 false claims counts in July 2016.

Court documents show he was president of Boggs & Associates, a contractor that supplied parts to the Defense Department from about April 2010 through January 2014 for military equipment including aircraft and vehicles.