Franco hits grand slam, Phillies beat Marlins 7-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit his second grand slam of the month, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Franco connected off Wei-Yen Chen (2-1) in the third inning with a shot to left-center for a 4-2 lead. With two runners on, Odubel Herrera singled to load the bases. Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez held at third instead of trying to score.

Franco, who had three hits, made up for the conservative baserunning with his fourth homer of the season. He also hit a grand slam in a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on April 12.