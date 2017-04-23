Franco, Singh shoot course record to win Legends of Golf

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh teamed to shoot a course-record 12-under par on Sunday to rally from seven shots behind and win the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Franco and Singh finished at 15 under overall over the rain-shortened 36-hole tournament at the par-3 Top of the Rock course, holding off a trio of teams that finished a stroke back.

The win is the first on the PGA Tour Champions for Singh, and it’s the second for Franco.

Among those who finished at 14 under were first-round leaders Jeff Sluman and Fred Funk, the winners of the tournament in 2014. The duo opened the tournament with a then-course record 10 under on Saturday and finished tied for second with the teams of Paul Goydos and Kevin Sutherland and Corey Pavin and Duffy Waldorf.