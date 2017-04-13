ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Third Annual Free Community Shred Day is , 2017.

The Community Bank located on Fourth Street in Zanesville is inviting the community to partake in their shred day. Vice President and Office Manager, Cindy Jackson said Allshred Services will collect, safely destroy, and recycle old sensitive documents.

“Also this year we are partnering up with Muskingum Iron and Metal, they will be collecting electronics recycling,” Jackson said. “They will collect no monitors, no televisions, and no paint, but they can collect key boards, towers and laptops and those kind of items.”

Jackson had seen other businesses in Perry County hold shredding events and decided that since the community bank had access to Allshred Services, they should open their services up to the community.

“Doing this we’re going to save on potential fraud for our customers, no information will be out floating around,” Jackson said. “Then by doing this it also saves on water, trees, electric, and landfill space.”

The Free Community Shred Day will take place from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. The collection will be held in their parking lot.