Freeman’s 2 HRs, Swanson’s hit lifts Braves over Padres 5-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves, boosted by Freddie Freeman’s two home runs, beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Monday night for a four-game sweep in their first series at SunTrust Park.

Swanson’s bases-loaded hit fell just in front of diving left fielder Allen Cordoba. The Braves have followed a five-game losing streak with five straight wins.

Freeman had four hits and drove in three runs. His second homer tied it in the eighth.

Jim Johnson (2-0) pitched the ninth.

Kurt Suzuki hit a one-out single in the Braves ninth off closer Brandon Maurer (0-1). With two outs, pinch runner Chase d’Arnaud advanced to third on Emilio Bonifacio’s bloop single in front of Cordoba’s dive.

An intentional walk to Ender Inciarte loaded the bases for Swanson, whose first career game-ending hit again fell beyond the reach of a charging Cordoba.