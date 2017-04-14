Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|NHL Playoffs
|First Round
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
|MLS
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 11 p.m.