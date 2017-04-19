Funeral for Facebook shooting victim scheduled in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — The family of the victim of a Cleveland shooting that was broadcast on Facebook says his funeral will be held this Saturday.

Seventy-four-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. was gunned down Sunday afternoon while he was collecting aluminum cans, shortly after he had been with some of his children for Easter.

The alleged shooter, Steve Stephens, posted a video of the shooting on Facebook. The 37-year-old Stephens shot and killed himself after a two-mile police chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Godwin was a retired foundry worker and a father of 10. Former neighbors, friends, and relatives described him as a good man at a memorial set up at the site of his death.

The funeral will be open to the public.