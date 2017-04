COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A glassware and cookware company is moving its Ohio headquarters to the state’s capital city.

Oneida Group will move about 60 office employees from its Lancaster headquarters to downtown Columbus.

Oneida is the parent company of Anchor Hocking, which has a glassware plant in Lancaster about 30 miles southeast of Columbus.

The company also is closing sales offices in New York, Arkansas and Canada and moving some employees from those sites to Columbus.