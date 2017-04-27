Golden Knights open to making deals before expansion draft

General manager George McPhee says the Vegas Golden Knights are open for business to any teams seeking to protect their assets in the upcoming NHL expansion draft.

McPhee tells The Associated Press he’s had preliminary discussions with most teams over what trades could be made before the draft is held in Las Vegas on June 21. Without going into much detail, McPhee said talks have focused on which players teams would prefer the Golden Knights either selecting or not selecting.

In exchange, McPhee is open to acquiring draft picks to begin stockpiling their franchise depth.

The Golden Knights will select one player from each team to fill out a 30-player roster. Teams can protect between nine and 11 players, including a goalie. First- and second-year players are also exempt.

