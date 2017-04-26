Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks to 9-3 win over Padres

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to match a team record with his fourth straight multi-RBI game, Patrick Corbin struck out nine in seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled over the San Diego Padres 9-3 Tuesday night.

Arizona eked out a one-run victory in the series opener Monday after nearly blowing a 7-1 lead. The Diamondbacks jumped on Clayton Richard (2-3) early in the second game and kept hitting to match the 2008 team for the franchise’s best home start at 10-2.

Arizona became the first team since the 2005 Chicago White Sox to homer in the first inning in five straight games on a solo shot by Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt finished with four of the Diamondbacks’ 16 hits, Chris Owings had three RBIs and Daniel Descalso also hit a solo homer.

Corbin (2-3) allowed two runs and eight hits, including a solo homer by Jabari Blash in the seventh inning.