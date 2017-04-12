Grass Roots Studio to open in downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new business is set to open downtown, and they’re aiming to be the yoga hub of Zanesville.

Grass Roots Studio will be a full scale yoga studio featuring over 20 classes a week. They will also offer massage therapy, behavioral counseling and nutritional counseling.

Owner, Rachel Matz, said it is something the community needs.

“We don’t have a place solely for yoga and I think that this community has really been interested in yoga,” said Matz. “I’ve had so many people reach out to me, and a lot of my fellow instructors, about wanting to know more and I think that it’ll be well received.”

Grass Roots Studio will be hosting an open house on Saturday, April 22nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will feature live DJ duo “The Wildpath,” Weselboy beer as well as local wine and snacks. Matz will also be leading a grand opening yoga class at 4 p.m. before the open house, that has limited spots available by registration on their website.

Matz said that practicing yoga is something that needs to be experienced to be understood.

“I think you just have to try it and you have to feel it. It’s something that’s felt and not explained, and that’s what makes it unique,” said Matz.

Fore more information about Grass Roots Studio or to register for classes visit their website www.grassrootszanesville.com.