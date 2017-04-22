Green Thumb Club Meets for First Time on Earth Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A new Green Thumb Club for children was introduced on Earth Day this afternoon at the John McIntire Library.

Mission Oaks Garden, a botanical garden with approximately 10 acres, created the Green Thumb Club which is open to kids of all ages with an interest in learning about plants and nature.

“Today Mission Oaks is very happy to introduce the ‘Green Thumb Club’ for children. We have partnered with the Muskingum County Library and Urban Greens to educate the children on plants and nature. The children will also be assisting in the development of the ‘Children’s Garden’ at Mission Oaks Gardens,” said Angel Mack, the Event Coordinator for Mission Oaks Garden.

Members of the club will attend monthly meetings and activities where they will receive hands on experience planting and gardening.

“We have a 2017 Green Thumb Club calendar that we will follow. We will meet approximately once a month to discuss new subjects and do hands-on activities in the gardens. For anyone who could not make it today you can give us a call, stop by the gardens and talk to us, and we would be glad to let you still join,” added Mack.

For more information on Mission Oaks Garden and the Green Thumb Club you can call them at (740)450-8050 or visit their website: missionoaksgarden.org.