‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author urges GOP to defend working class

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — The best-selling author of “Hillbilly Elegy” has told an elegant gathering of Republicans in Ohio that they bear the responsibility of, in his words, “keeping the American dream alive.”

J.D. Vance spoke Thursday at the Mahoning (muh-HOH’-ning) County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner.

The Vindicator in Youngstown (http://bit.ly/2oPPbBb ) reports Vance signed copies and shared stories from his popular book at the event. He urged the gathered Republicans, whose party controls every branch of Ohio state and federal government, to offer solutions for the shrinking middle class.

“Hillbilly Elegy” features colorful tales and observations from his life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky. It became a popular resource last year for pundits and politicians seeking insights into the white working class.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com