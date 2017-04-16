House of Grace Holds “Miracle of Zanesville” Service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The House of Grace hosted their annual egg hunt as part of their Easter celebration this morning.

Kids searched for over 5,000 eggs filled with candy and prize tickets, but it was the worship service prior to the hunt that was the the reason for today’s celebration.

“We believe in the death, the burial, and the resurrection, that’s what Easter is about. Friday he was crucified, risen on the third day, and because he rose, that’s why we get to celebrate in here. Today what we did is a drama of the ‘Miracle of Zanesville.’ We call it the ‘Miracle of Zanesville’ because miracles still happen today,” said Joe Dunlap, the Pastor at House of Grace.

Pastor Joe says that they are thankful they can provide some fun for children, but more importantly for the lasting impact that the Easter story will have on the community’s youth.

“We’re thankful for all the eggs, we’re thankful for all the candy, and all the stuffed animals and everything that was given away but more than that we’re thankful we get to put something inside their hearts now at a young age so they can begin to learn the real meaning of Easter,” added Pastor Joe.

For information on the house of grace and when their worship services are held, you can visit their website at www.houseofgraceohio.com.