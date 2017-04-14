House of Grace to Host Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The House of Grace will be hosting their fifth annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning.

Pastor Joe Dunlap says that before the egg hunt takes place, there will be a drama that tells the story of the “Miracle of Zanesville” to remind children and community members why we celebrate the Easter holiday.

“It gives the message, and shows the real reason of Easter, but yet we want to put the fun with. Sunday morning at 10:30 everything starts here at the church, and we will end up with a 5,000 Easter egg hunt for all of the children. There’s stuffed animals, different things that are going to be there besides candy, so the kids will have a great time,” said Pastor Joe.

And everyone is welcome to take part in the Easter egg hunt as Pastor Joe says that all they do is in an effort to support the community and it’s members.

“We say everyone is welcome, and we do it for our community; that’s what our church is about. I know we say ‘House of Grace’ but really it’s a church without walls. And why we say that is we want our community to know that we’re here to help you, and you be involved with us, and we be involved with you, and together we can make a better community,” added Pastor Joe.

The House of Grace also invites families out for their Good Friday celebration tonight at 7PM.