Hunter Shot in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a turkey hunter shot on Friday. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. in the Wayne National Forest just off of Fire Road 1981B in Union Township. Sheriff Douglas McGrath says the victim says that he was hunting just off of Fire Road when he was shot from behind. Sheriff McGrath says the victim suffered multiple wounds to his backside from the shot pellets that were fired. McGrath says all the wound appeared superficial . The victim was transported to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources was contacted and an investigator was sent to assist with the investigation.