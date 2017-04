The Zanesville Fire Department warns they’ll flush hydrants on Monday.

Hydrants will be flushed in the area of:

Lewis Drive

Hall Avenue

Hamline Avenue

Eastman Street

Elm Street

Blandy Avenue

Zane Street

All side streets

Flushing will take place from 7:30am-2:30pm. Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It’s advised to wait until after 4pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.