Hydrant flushing begins again next week for the Zanesville Fire Department.

On Monday, April 24 the ZFD will flush hydrants within the areas of:

Zane St

Elm St

Howard St

Interstate 70 South to Main Street from Underwood ST to the river

All side Streets

Flushing will be from 7:30am-2:30pm. Residents may experience discolored water and reduced pressure. It’s advised to wait until after 4pm for the water to clear before doing laundry.